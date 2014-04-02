Orco Germany to buy debt from creditors of Croatia's Suncani Hvar

PRAGUE, April 2 (Reuters) - Orco Germany is to acquire some debts of Croatian hotels group Suncani Hvar for 24 million euros, it said on Wednesday, making it a major partner in restructuring the Croatian company, which is owned by Orco Germany’s former majority shareholder Orco Property Group .

Orco Germany (OG) said it would participate in the financial restructuring of Suncani Hvar (SHH). “With pledges on some of the best performing assets of SHH, OG will be a major partner to restructure the hotel activities would the intended financing restructuring not be successful,” the company said in a statement given in English.

Orco Property Group said last week new share issues at Orco Germany had cut its stake below 50 percent, cutting off an important cash flow line from the profitable subsidiary.

Orco Property, which posted a deep loss in 2013, holds a 55.55 percent stake in Suncani Hvar, according to the hotel group’s website, and the Croatian state owns 31.79 percent. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)