Czech investor wins board seat at Orco Property Group
#Financials
February 5, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Czech investor wins board seat at Orco Property Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Czech real estate investor Radovan Vitek won a place on Orco Property Group’s board after accumulating a 30 percent stake in the property developer, the company said.

At general meetings on Monday, shareholders elected Vitek and two colleagues from his companies Crestline Ventures and Gamala Limited to the board, Orco said in a statement.

Shareholders also approved a plan to cut corporate capital to 215.7 million euros from 442.1 million by decreasing the accounting value of shares to 2 euro per share from 4.10 euros, Orco said.

Orco founder and chief executive Jean-Francois Ott raised his stake in the company to 8.9 percent from 0.5 percent at the beginning of January, prompting analysts to speculate he and Vitek, who has built up his stake in recent months, might be fighting for control of the company. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Cowell)

