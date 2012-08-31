FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orco reports H1 operating loss on negative revaluations
August 31, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

Orco reports H1 operating loss on negative revaluations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Developer Orco Property Group reported a 5.6 percent drop in first-half revenue due to lower sales of residential units and a large revaluation loss.

The company, which specialises in developing real estate in central and eastern Europe and in Germany, said on Friday revenue fell to 69.5 million euros from 73.6 million.

It recorded a writedown on asset values of 25 million euros, pushing it to an operating loss (EBIT) of 9.0 million euros from a profit of 18.9 million a year ago. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by David Cowell)

