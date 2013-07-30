Czech businessman Vitek acquires two Orco real estate funds

PRAGUE, July 30 (Reuters) - Czech billionaire Radovan Vitek has taken control of Orco Property Group’s two commercial real-estate funds, internet daily Insider reported, citing an unnamed source.

The Endurance Office Fund I and Endurance Office Fund II have a total value of 330 million euros, the web site said, and include lucrative properties in Warsaw, Budapest, and Prague, including the headquarters of Czech power group CEZ.

Insider said Vitek had taken 100 percent control of both funds, which are run as separate entities.

Vitek declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters. Orco spokeswoman Petra Zdenkova was not immediately available.

Vitek’s Gamala Limited participated in the subscription of new Orco shares announced on Monday, which helped the developer, hit by the global financial crisis in past years, raise a total of 15 million euros.

Vitek previously controlled around 30 percent in the developer through companies Gamala and Crestline and is its largest shareholder, according to a presentation from Orco’s June shareholders meeting. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Patrick Graham)