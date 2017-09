Sept 25 (Reuters) - Orco Property Group SA :

* Says that on Sep. 24 it has entered into an agreement for subscription of 65,957,446 new ordinary shares to be issued by CPI Property Group

* Says subscription price is 0.47 euro per share

* Says its direct shareholding in CPI PG increased from 2.80 pct to 4.94 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)