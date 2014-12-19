BRIEF-Orco Property Group acquires two development projects in Czech Republic

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Orco Property Group SA :

* Announces two new acquisitions of development projects located in Czech Republic

* Entered into an agreement concerning development project located in Prague 10

* Project comprises of approximately 33 thousand square metres of developable land

* Company also acquired a brownfield area in Brno

* Project is located in Zidenice area of Brno with an area of approximately 22.5 hectares

* Transaction is structured as a share deal and transaction price amounts to 13.95 million euros ($17.07 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)