November 11, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orco Property Group raises 59.2 mln euros in reserved capital increase and announces resgination of CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Orco Property Group :

* Raised on Monday 59.2 million euros and issued 200 million new shares in reserved capital increase

* Says 100,000,000 new shares were subscribed for total subscription price of 29,600,000 euros by Aspley Ventures Limited, entity closely associated with Pavel Spanko

* Says 100,000,000 new shares were subscribed for total subscription price of 29,600,000 euros by Fetumar Development Limited, entity closely associated with Jan Gerner

* Says Orco Property Group will seek to list them on Euronext Paris and Warsaw Stock Exchange as soon as reasonably practicable, subject to legal and regulatory requirements

* Says corporate share capital has been increased from 11,450,762.90 euros represented by 114,507,629 shares to 31,450,762.90 euros represented by 314,507,629 shares

* Says Tomas Salajka resigns as CEO but will continue to support company until end of the year

