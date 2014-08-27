Orco will delist stock from PSE on Sept 22

PRAGUE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Central European Orco Property Group said on Wednesday it would delist its stock from the Prague Stock Exchange on Sept 22, with last trading day on Sept 19.

The company, which has sen its stock plummet and liquidity dwindle after assets valuations got a hit in the global economic crisis, had earlier said it would delist from Prague but remain traded in Paris and Warsaw.

The stock closed up 2.14 percent at 11.95 crowns on Wednesday, down 81.4 over the past year and a fraction of the record high of 3,802 crowns in February 2007.

Czech investor Radovan Vitek is the biggest shareholder in Orco with 30.7 percent stake. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)