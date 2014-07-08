FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2014 / 5:07 PM / 3 years ago

Orco to delist shares from Prague bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 8 (Reuters) - Real estate developer Orco Property Group said on Tuesday it would delist its shares from the Prague Stock Exchange due to low trading volumes and to cut costs.

Orco, severely hit by a drop in the real estate market in the past years, said it would remain listed on the Euronext in Paris and in Warsaw.

The company, whose biggest shareholder is Czech real estate investor Radovan Vitek, has seen its market capitalisation drop to $79 million as the stock dropped by 75 percent in the past year to Tuesday’s 14 crowns.

The Prague bourse seen a steady decline in trading activity since the start of the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
