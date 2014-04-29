FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 29, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Orco agrees to sell Orco Germany shares to fund Warsaw project receivables

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 29 (Reuters) - Real estate developer Orco Property Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to 108 million shares it holds in its subsidiary Orco Germany for 55 million euros it will use to fund an acquisition of receivables on its Zlota project in Warsaw.

Orco said the sale of the Orco Germany shares will take place in the future but Orco will receive the payment in advance, subject to certain conditions.

“As opposed to the initial intent to obtain a bridge loan to finance the acquisition, (Orco) will secure financing via the disposal of some of its most liquid assets,” it said.

Orco has agreed to acquire the receivables from bank Pekao, the Polish unit of UnCredit, to avoid the bankruptcy of the Zlota project. It plans divest the project.

Orco did not say who the buyer of the Orco Germany shares was.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka

