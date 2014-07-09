Orco drops 7.9 pct in Prague after plans to delist

PRAGUE, July 9 (Reuters) - Shares in real estate firm Orco Property Group dropped by 7.9 percent on Wednesday after the firm announced a plan to delist from the Prague Stock Exchange, citing low trading volumes and cost-cutting as the reasons for the decision.

The stock in the firm, badly hit by the global economic crisis, stood at 12.90 crowns at 1017 GMT, close to all-time low of 12.25 seen on June 25.

The stock has lost 76.4 percent over the past year and 99.7 percent from all-time high of 3,802 in February 2007. Its market capitalisation has shrunk to $77.9 million.

Orco said it would keep its listing on the Paris and Warsaw bourses. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)