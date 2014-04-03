FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orco share fall continues into second day after loan called in
April 3, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Orco share fall continues into second day after loan called in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 3 (Reuters) - Shares in real estate developer Orco Property Group slumped by 26 percent in Prague on Thursday, extending sharp falls into a second day after a bank called in a loan that was to finance a large project in Poland.

The company has been spinning off assets to raise funds and its largest shareholder, Czech investor Radovan Vitek, said in a news agency interview in January that liquidation was a possibility.

Its shares dropped on Wednesday after the bank financing its Zlota 44 residential block in Warsaw called for the repayment of loans totalling more than $83 million. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Goodman)

