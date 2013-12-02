Orco Property Group posts 9-month loss as board fight looms

PRAGUE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Central European developer Orco Property Group posted a 142.4 million euro ($193.9 million) net loss in the first nine months of the year after taking impairment charges on some projects.

The group, which was hit hard in the global financial and economic crises of recent years and is now facing a board room fight, recorded 146 million euros of additional impairments in the third quarter, it said.

The largest portion was for its Zlota 44 project in Warsaw, Poland, Orco said in results released over the weekend.

Revenue was up at 107.8 million euros versus a restated 104 million posted in the same period a year ago.

The company had been due to release results last Thursday but delayed until after its board approved accounts.

Czech investor Radovan Vitek has built up a 30.7 percent stake in Orco since last year, making him the biggest shareholder. Analysts say he may be making a play at taking over the property developer.

Orco holds a shareholder meeting on Dec. 6 and a Vitek-controlled company has proposed removing six of the nine board members, leaving only founder and chief executive Jean-Francois Ott along with Vitek and another member representing one of his companies.

In response, the next two biggest shareholders, holding 23.5 percent of Orco shares together, have proposed removing Vitek and another representative of his companies.

J&T Banka analyst Pavel Ryska said the shareholders could be pushing Ott, who holds a nearly 10 percent stake, to choose sides.

“I would translate this as an attempt by Vitek to significantly increase his power and control Orco, which is logical given he is the biggest shareholder,” Ryska said.

Vitek also runs Czech Property Investments (CPI), a big player in the Czech real estate market.