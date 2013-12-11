Orco needs funding, main shareholder says in defence of share issue

PRAGUE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Orco Property Group needs immediate funding of at least 100 million euros to cover debts and guarantees, the developer’s largest shareholder said in an open letter defending a capital increase at an Orco subsidiary.

Orco Germany, a unit of the central European developer, raised 53.9 million euros in a reserved capital increase, the company said on Dec. 4. The offering was subscribed to by Tandis, a company controlled by Orco’s largest shareholder, Radovan Vitek.

Some Orco shareholders criticized the move because it cut the parent company’s shareholding in the unit. Two of them, Alchemy and Kingstown, who together hold a 23.5 percent share in Orco, took legal action.

After the share issue at Orco Germany (OG), Orco (OPG) and another subsidiary’s stake in the unit dropped to 58.5 percent from 88.2 percent. Tandis became a 33.3 percent owner.

“OPG is in its sixth year of crisis (and) has no significant liquid asset left other than OG,” Tandis said in an open letter to Orco Germany and Orco shareholders. “It is better for OPG to decrease its shareholding in OG than to be forced into bankruptcy.”

Vitek, a major investor in Czech real estate through his company CPI, has built up his shares in Orco since last year and now holds a 30.7 percent stake. The open letter was released by a CPI spokesman. An Orco spokeswoman was not immediately able to comment.

Analysts say Vitek is looking to take over Orco, which needed debt restructuring to get through the global financial crisis. The company posted a 142.4 million-euro net loss in the first nine months of the year after taking impairment charges on some projects. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Larry King)