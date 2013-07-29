FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orco raises EUR 15 mln in share subscription
July 29, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Orco raises EUR 15 mln in share subscription

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 29 (Reuters) - The largest shareholders of Orco Property Group have executed agreements to subscribe for 6,666,667 new Orco shares, raising a total of 15 million euros ($20 million), Orco said on Monday.

The subscription price was 2.25 euros per share, and the shares are expected to be issued and listed on the regulated market of NYSE Euronext Paris in the coming days.

The shareholders taking part were Gamala Limited, Kingstown Capital Management, LP, Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund II L.P. and Stationway Properties Limited, Orco said. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Keiron Henderson)

