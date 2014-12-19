FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orco Property Group signs MOU concerning Suncani Hvar
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orco Property Group signs MOU concerning Suncani Hvar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Orco Property Group SA :

* Announces signing of memorandum of understanding (MOU) among company, prime tourist resorts and Republic of Croatia

* MOU contains an agreement aimed at reorganization and safeguarding of Suncani Hvar

* Company and Croatia mutually agreed to terminate international chamber of commerce arbitration procedure with respect to Suncani Hvar

* Parties shall vote for approval of plan of financial restructuring of Suncani Hvar at creditors hearing on Dec. 22 and at AGM of Suncani Hvar shareholders on Jan. 14

* MOU covers additional matters, such as termination of management agreements between company and suncani hvar

* MOU covers intent to discuss potential acquisition of Suncani Hvar shares currently held by Republic of Croatia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.