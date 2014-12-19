BRIEF-Orco Property Group signs MOU concerning Suncani Hvar

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Orco Property Group SA :

* Announces signing of memorandum of understanding (MOU) among company, prime tourist resorts and Republic of Croatia

* MOU contains an agreement aimed at reorganization and safeguarding of Suncani Hvar

* Company and Croatia mutually agreed to terminate international chamber of commerce arbitration procedure with respect to Suncani Hvar

* Parties shall vote for approval of plan of financial restructuring of Suncani Hvar at creditors hearing on Dec. 22 and at AGM of Suncani Hvar shareholders on Jan. 14

* MOU covers additional matters, such as termination of management agreements between company and suncani hvar

* MOU covers intent to discuss potential acquisition of Suncani Hvar shares currently held by Republic of Croatia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)