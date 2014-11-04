FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ordina Q3 turnover declined 4.9 pct
#IT Services & Consulting
November 4, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ordina Q3 turnover declined 4.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ordina NV

* Turnover declines 4.9% to EUR 88.2 million (Q3 2013: eur 92.8 million) for Q3

* Should there be any reason, additional investigations will be initiated, also if these would concern period before 2005 or after 2010-CEO

* Q3 recurring EBITDA increases to 5.3 million (Q3 2013: EUR 4.2 million

* Decline to give a forecast for coming period

* Taking reports in which Ordina is accused of irregularities in tenders in period 2005-2010 very seriously -CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

