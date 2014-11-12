FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ordina receives request from Mont Cervin asking court to instigate inquiry
November 12, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ordina receives request from Mont Cervin asking court to instigate inquiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ordina NV :

* Received a copy of a request from Mont Cervin S.A.R.L., sent to corporate chamber of Amsterdam district court, asking court to instigate an inquiry

* Request for an inquiry is related to Ordina’s communications policy from May 2014 onwards regarding potential irregularities in tenders and contracts from public sector bodies

* Says it will oppose this request

* Expects to complete ongoing internal investigation in Q4 of 2014 or at latest in Q1 of 2015

* After completion of internal investigation, Ordina will publicly report all relevant findings to all of its stakeholders Source text: bit.ly/1yzOuuG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)

