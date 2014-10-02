FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ordina says initial findings reveals no irregularities in two government tenders
October 2, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ordina says initial findings reveals no irregularities in two government tenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ordina NV

* Investigates Zembla Claims: Initial Findings Reveals No Irregularities

* In course of its investigation, De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek studied more than 500,000 of Ordina’s (digital) documents and files

* Based on outcome of investigation by De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek, board has concluded that it has not been established that there were any irregularities in these two tenders

* Internal investigation has shown relevant communication was approved by representatives of ministry of defence; there was no commercial benefit for Ordina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
