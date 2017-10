Jan 11 (Reuters) - Oregon is planning to sell $245 million of tax-exempt and taxable general obligation bonds for the Oregon University System, said a market source on Friday.

The sale consists of $99.6 million of tax-exempt bonds and $145.2 million of taxable bonds.

The bonds will have a one-day retail order period on Monday, with institutional pricing on Tuesday, through lead manager Bank of America Merrill Lynch.