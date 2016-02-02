FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Law enforcement accused of cover-up in shooting of Oregon occupier
February 2, 2016 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Law enforcement accused of cover-up in shooting of Oregon occupier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb 2 (Reuters) - The family of an Oregon wildlife refuge occupier accused the FBI and state police on Tuesday of covering up the circumstances surrounding his fatal shooting last week by law enforcement.

The statement said the shooting of Robert “LaVoy” Finicum was “completely unjustified,” and accused authorities of “seeking to manipulate and mislead the media and the American public about what really happened.” (Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Steve Gorman)

