By Courtney Sherwood
| PORTLAND, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. Two men who took part in the
armed occupation of a U.S. wildlife refuge in Oregon were
convicted of federal conspiracy charges on Friday, in a split
verdict that saw two other men cleared of the same counts, local
media reported.
Jason Patrick and Darryl Thorn were each found guilty of
conspiring to prevent federal workers from doing their jobs at
the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in remote eastern Oregon,
while Duane Ehmer and Jake Ryan were cleared of those charges,
according to the Oregonian newspaper.
Ehmer and Ryan, however, were found guilty of depredation of
government property for using an excavator to dig trenches at
the refuge during last year's occupation of the site, the
newspaper reported.
The U.S. District Court jury of seven women and five men
deliberated for three days, also finding Thorn guilty of
possessing a firearm in a federal facility, but the panel
acquitted Patrick and Ryan of that charge, according to the
Oregonian.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the verdicts and
representatives for federal prosecutors were not available for
comment.
Defense attorneys argued during opening statements in the
trial, which began in February, that the defendants were
excercising their constitutional rights to peaceably assemble
and seek reddress of their grievances.
But prosecutors said that the men were on trial for their
actions, not their beliefs.
Last October, another trial over the 41-day standoff ended
with the acquittal of anti-government activist Ammon Bundy and
six of his followers, who cast their protest as a patriotic act
of civil disobedience in opposition to U.S. government control
over millions of acres of public lands in the West.
Ammon Bundy, his brother Ryan and their father Cliven Bundy
are in federal custody ahead of a trial scheduled to begin later
this year over another armed standoff with federal officers in
2014 in Nevada. The first of three trials in that case began on
Feb. 9.
(Additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles)