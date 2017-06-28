An FBI agent has been charged with lying when he
told investigators that he did not fire his weapon at a
protester killed by police during a 2016 standoff at a federal
wildlife refuge in Oregon, court documents showed on Wednesday.
Joseph Astarita was charged in an indictment handed down in
U.S. District Court in Oregon on June 20 with three counts of
making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice.
According to the court papers, which were unsealed on
Wednesday, Astarita falsely told investigators that he did not
open fire at Robert "LaVoy" Finicum during a confrontation
between protesters and law enforcement on a snow-covered road
near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge on Jan. 26, 2016.
Finicum, a 54-year-old rancher who acted as a spokesman for
the lands-rights occupiers of the refuge, was shot dead by
Oregon State police in an incident caught on an aerial videotape
taken by a law enforcement aircraft.
A county prosecutor later found the shooting to be
justified, saying that Finicum appeared to have been reaching
for a weapon at the time. Family members of the slain man have
accused law enforcement of covering up the circumstances
surrounding his death.
Astarita is not accused of killing Finicum or even striking
him with any bullets. An autopsy found that the rancher was
killed by three rounds fired by Oregon State Police officers
that struck him in the neck, shoulder and lower back.
Federal prosecutors and a spokeswoman for the FBI's office
in Portland could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. It
was not immediately clear if Astarita had retained an attorney.
The takeover of the wildlife refuge was initially sparked by
outrage over the plight of two imprisoned Oregon ranchers the
occupiers believed had been unfairly treated in an arson case.
But the militants said they were also protesting larger
grievances at what they saw as government tyranny.
The leaders of the occupation, Ammon and Ryan Bundy, were
taken into custody at the roadside where Finicum was shot dead.
In a surprise verdict, both Bundys and five of their
followers were acquitted by a federal court jury in October of
conspiracy charges.
The Bundys still face assault, conspiracy and other charges
from a separate armed standoff in 2014 at the Nevada ranch of
their father, Cliven Bundy, triggered when federal agents seized
his cattle for his failure to pay grazing fees to the
government.