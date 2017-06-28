An FBI agent has been charged with lying when he told investigators that he did not fire his weapon at a protester killed by police during a 2016 standoff at a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon, court documents showed on Wednesday.

Joseph Astarita was charged in an indictment handed down in U.S. District Court in Oregon on June 20 with three counts of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice.

According to the court papers, which were unsealed on Wednesday, Astarita falsely told investigators that he did not open fire at Robert "LaVoy" Finicum during a confrontation between protesters and law enforcement on a snow-covered road near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge on Jan. 26, 2016.

Finicum, a 54-year-old rancher who acted as a spokesman for the lands-rights occupiers of the refuge, was shot dead by Oregon State police in an incident caught on an aerial videotape taken by a law enforcement aircraft.

A county prosecutor later found the shooting to be justified, saying that Finicum appeared to have been reaching for a weapon at the time. Family members of the slain man have accused law enforcement of covering up the circumstances surrounding his death.

Astarita is not accused of killing Finicum or even striking him with any bullets. An autopsy found that the rancher was killed by three rounds fired by Oregon State Police officers that struck him in the neck, shoulder and lower back.

Federal prosecutors and a spokeswoman for the FBI's office in Portland could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if Astarita had retained an attorney.

The takeover of the wildlife refuge was initially sparked by outrage over the plight of two imprisoned Oregon ranchers the occupiers believed had been unfairly treated in an arson case. But the militants said they were also protesting larger grievances at what they saw as government tyranny.

The leaders of the occupation, Ammon and Ryan Bundy, were taken into custody at the roadside where Finicum was shot dead.

In a surprise verdict, both Bundys and five of their followers were acquitted by a federal court jury in October of conspiracy charges.

The Bundys still face assault, conspiracy and other charges from a separate armed standoff in 2014 at the Nevada ranch of their father, Cliven Bundy, triggered when federal agents seized his cattle for his failure to pay grazing fees to the government.