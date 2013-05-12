FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orient Express shares could rise 50 pct in coming years
May 12, 2013

Orient Express shares could rise 50 pct in coming years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Orient-Express Hotels Ltd could rise by as much as 50 percent in the next two to three years, according to a story in the Barron’s May 13 edition.

The report cited Cove Street Capital Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Bronchick who said that the stock could be worth as much as 17 percent in two to three years if the luxury hotel chain’s Chief Executive John Scott can execute on plans he has laid out.

Barron’s said Scott aims to generate $50 million to $70 million from selling non-core assets in the next two years.

Orient-Express shares closed at $11.59 on New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
