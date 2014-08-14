FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orell Fuessli Holding reports H1 net revenues of CHF 131.2 mln
August 14, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orell Fuessli Holding reports H1 net revenues of CHF 131.2 mln

Reuters Staff

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Orell Fuessli Holding AG : * Says net revenues of CHF 131.2 million in H1, increase of 2.1% compared to

same period of previous year (CHF 128.5 million) * Says H1 outcome at EBIT level was CHF -4.0 million, a significant improvement

compared to the second half of 2013 * Says H1 group net loss CHF 4.0 million versus net loss CHF 2.1 million year

ago * Says H1 total operating income of CHF 137.6 million versus CHF 132.0 million

in H1 2013 * Source text-bit.ly/Xj0LHS * Further company coverage

