Orexigen says obesity drug safety trial terminated

May 12 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc and its partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said they were terminating a trial assessing the cardiovascular safety of obesity drug, Contrave.

Orexigen Therapeutics shares were down 12.5 percent in after market trading after falling 13.6 percent in regular trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

The study was not being terminated due to the finding of any benefit or harm, the companies said. The study’s executive steering committee recommended its termination.

A statement from Cleveland Clinic, which was conducting the trial, said the study was being halted as unauthorized release of trial data in March may have compromised the integrity of the study.

Orexigen’s stock soared after the company released data from 25 percent of the study in March and said the drug was superior to its placebo group, while applying for a patent for Contrave.

But data from the next 25 percent of the study released on Tuesday showed 55 cases of heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular deaths in patients taking Contrave, compared with 43 in the placebo group. (cle.clinic/1PhbmvG)

“These (new) results do not confirm cardiovascular benefits of Contrave claimed by Orexigen in the patent application,” said Steven Nissen, who chaired the study’s executive steering committee.

The results were consistent with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s requirement that Contrave must not double “cardiovascular events”. But the inconsistency between the two sets of data showed the risk in prejudgment of clinical trial results, Nissen said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)