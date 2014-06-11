FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA delays decision on Orexigen's obesity drug by three months
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 11, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

FDA delays decision on Orexigen's obesity drug by three months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration delayed its decision on the marketing application of its obesity drug, contrave, by three months, sending its shares down about 12 percent in premarket trading.

The regulator, which rejected the drug in 2011, indicated the extension is associated with potential post-marketing obligations and set Sept. 11 as its new date for review.

The FDA had asked the company to conduct additional trials on the drug, citing potential heart risks.

An interim analysis of the latest 8,900-patient study showed that overweight and obese patients receiving contrave did not have a higher heart risk, compared with those on a placebo, the company said in November. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.