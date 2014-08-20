FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orexo says sales volumes of Zubsolv up 64 pct in the past four weeks vs June

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Orexo : * Enhances commercial focus and operating efficiencies * Says the sales development of zubsolv continues to evolve positively with

the tablet sales increasing 64% in volume the last four weeks compared to the

last month of the second quarter * Says has taken the decision to place all manufacturing of zubsolv at our

partners in the US and streamline the operations in uppsala * Says the facilities in uppsala will focus on new product development, product

maintenance and global external sourcing and supply * Says adjustments in orexo’s operating model could result in approximately 15

positions being identified as redundant * Says restructuring of Swedish operations is expected to be completed in Q4

and will be associated with restructuring costs of approx. msek 7 during the

same quarter and an annual cost saving of around msek 10-15, with a positive impact beginning already in the first quarter of 2015 Link to press release: here

