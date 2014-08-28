FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orexo to conduct private placement of shares
August 28, 2014 / 3:37 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orexo to conduct private placement of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Orexo : * Intends to conduct a private placement of shares to Swedish and international

institutional and strategic investors * announces the launch of a private placement of Orexo shares, including the 1,121,124 shares held in treasury by Orexo * The price for the shares will be determined through a book-building procedure initiated at 5.31pm CET on August 28, 2014 * The proceeds from the private placement are intended to finance the continued expansion of Zubsolv and Orexo's presence in addiction medicine * Danske Bank is acting as sole lead manager and bookrunner of the private placement Link to press release: here

