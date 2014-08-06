BRIEF-Boehringer Ingelheim returns OX-MPI project to Orexo

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Orexo : * Ox-mpi project returned to Orexo * Boehringer Ingelheim has decided to return the OX-MPI project to Orexo. The project aims to develop products based on specific inhibition of prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) in different disease conditions * Orexo is evaluating the results from Boehringer Ingelheim and when this is completed will make a final decision on the potential to continue the project with a new external partner * The return of ox-mpi from boehringer ingelheim has no direct impact on the

financial position of Orexo * The OX-MPI project is associated with an intangible fixed asset of MSEK 62 from the acquisition of Biolipox and this asset will be impaired if a final decision is taken to discontinue the project. Link to press release: here