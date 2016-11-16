FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Mixed outcome for Orexo in U.S patent infringement case
#Healthcare
November 16, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 9 months ago

Mixed outcome for Orexo in U.S patent infringement case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - ** Mixed outcome for Swedish drug firm Orexo in patent infringement case vs Actavis relating two U.S. patents concerning Orexo's product Zubsolv, a tablet for treatment of opiod dependence. ** According to an order dated Nov. 15, issued by the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, the asserted claims of one of the patents are valid, while the other one is deemed invalid. [here ] ** Court says defendant infringes the asserted claims of the first patent. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

