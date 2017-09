Dec 17 (Reuters) - Orexo AB

* Orexo receives million 5£ milestone payment for Abstral in Europe and Zubsolv continues strong market share growth in the U.S.

* The last four weeks Zubsolv has reached 5.6% of the market (daily dosages) compared to 4.2% the last month of Q3