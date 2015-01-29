FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Soriana says to raise capital and sell assets
January 29, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Soriana says to raise capital and sell assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mexican supermarket chain Soriana said on Thursday it would look to raise between $500 million and $600 million in capital and sell assets after announcing it would buy most of its rival Comercial Mexicana.

The company will look to sell between $100 million and $120 million of assets, Chief Executive Ricardo Martin told a conference call.

The two companies said on Wednesday that Soriana would buy 160 stores from Comercial Mexicana for $2.66 billion. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez and Christine Murray)

