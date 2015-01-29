FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Comerci to sell 160 stores to Soriana for $2.7 bln
January 29, 2015 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Comerci to sell 160 stores to Soriana for $2.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Mexican supermarket chain Comercial Mexicana has agreed to sell the business and operation of 160 stores to rival Soriana for 39.19 billion pesos ($2.66 billion).

Comercial Mexicana, known locally as Comerci, said that the sale of the stores, including the mass-market Mega and Bodega Comercial Mexicana formats, will allow it to focus on its other brands where it sees greater growth opportunities.

$1 = 14.7212 Mexican pesos Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

