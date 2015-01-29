Mexico's Comerci to sell 160 stores to Soriana for $2.7 bln

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Mexican supermarket chain Comercial Mexicana has agreed to sell the business and operation of 160 stores to rival Soriana for 39.19 billion pesos ($2.66 billion).

Comercial Mexicana, known locally as Comerci, said that the sale of the stores, including the mass-market Mega and Bodega Comercial Mexicana formats, will allow it to focus on its other brands where it sees greater growth opportunities.