Mexico's Soriana plans two wind farms to power its stores
#Market News
June 5, 2015

Mexico's Soriana plans two wind farms to power its stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 4 (Reuters) - Organizacion Soriana , Mexico’s second-largest supermarket chain, said on Thursday it would build two $130 million wind farms with Mexican renewable energy group Gemex in Tamaulipas state to provide energy exclusively for its stores.

Each wind farm will have a capacity of 49.5 MW, which it said is equivalent to 14 percent of the energy produced in Tamaulipas. It will be financed via private funds, capital from Gemex, and $40 million for each site from the North American Development Bank.

The company said it aims to run 100 percent of its stores on renewable energy, though it did not say when by.

Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
