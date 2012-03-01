FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orica takes 45 pct stake in new ammonium nitrate plant
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 2:25 AM / in 6 years

Orica takes 45 pct stake in new ammonium nitrate plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 1 (Reuters) - Orica Ltd, the world’s top maker of explosives for mines, has signed a deal to take a 45 percent stake in an ammonium nitrate plant it will build in Western Australia with Norway’s Yara and Apache Corp.

The joint venture aims to start construction on the 330,000 tonnes-a-year ammonium nitrate plant by mid-2012, looking to supply the Pilbara region, where giants Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton mine iron ore.

Orica will manage sales and distribution, while Yara will operate the plant.

