FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Orica to curb output, cut jobs at Queensland site
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 7, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's Orica to curb output, cut jobs at Queensland site

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 7 (Reuters) - Australian chemical maker Orica Ltd said it would curb output and cut staff at a site in the state of Queensland, hit by faltering demand for explosives from the mining industry.

Orica said it would lower production of ammonium nitrate as supply outstrips demand, while 10 percent of the 220 staff employed at the Yarwun site are expected to lose their jobs.

“The fact remains that Orica is operating in a highly competitive market in which supply of ammonium nitrate is higher than demand levels,” said Dave Buick, Yarwun general manager.

Opened more than 20 years ago, the Yarwun site is capable of producing over 500,000 tonnes per year of ammonium nitrate, which is often used in explosives.

Australia’s decade-long mining boom went bust in 2012 as demand for mineral commodities to fuel industrial expansion in China waned. Staple Australian exports from iron ore and coal to copper and zinc in many instances sell for less than half their price in the boom years. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.