UK broker Oriel Securities cuts 18 jobs
March 13, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 6 years ago

UK broker Oriel Securities cuts 18 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - British stockbroker Oriel Securities said it had cut 18 out of 151 staff earlier this week, as investment banks around the world continue to axe jobs due to global economic uncertainty.

Oriel, one of a clutch of mid-sized investment banks operating in the City of London financial district, said on Tuesday that while its revenues had been increasing, the job cuts were a necessary part of managing its cost base.

“Oriel has made an encouraging start to the year, with revenues and market share continuing to rise. However, in the current environment, it is important that the firm’s cost base is efficiently managed and this has, regrettably, resulted in a number of redundancies,” said an Oriel Securities spokesman. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Potter)

