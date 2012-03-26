Oriel Securities hire two new sales staff

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British stockbroker Oriel Securities, which earlier this month said it had cut 18 posts, announced the hire of two new sales staff.

Oriel said it had hired Andrew Small from rival Evolution and Chloe Ponsonby from Altium Capital.

Oriel, which is one of a clutch of mid-sized investment banks operating in the City of London financial district, said earlier in March that it had made an encouraging start to the year and had won more market share. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)