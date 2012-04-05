FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oriel poaches new equities head from Cazenove
April 5, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 6 years

Oriel poaches new equities head from Cazenove

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Oriel Securities, one of several niche investment banks operating in Britain’s City of London finance district, has poached David Knox from rival JP Morgan Cazenove to run its equities division.

Oriel said Knox, who joined Cazenove in 1994, would arrive in June to become its new head of equities.

“David’s excellent equities background, pedigree and institutional client relationships will significantly enhance Oriel’s business,” Oriel Securities Chief Executive Simon Bragg said in a statement.

Knox had been head of equity research and a member of the executive committee while at JP Morgan Cazenove.

