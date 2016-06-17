FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China broker Orient Sec to launch up to $1.15 bln HK offer on Monday-IFR
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 17, 2016 / 3:45 AM / a year ago

China broker Orient Sec to launch up to $1.15 bln HK offer on Monday-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerage Orient Securities Co, which has an investment banking joint venture with a unit of Citigroup Inc in China, plans to launch its up to $1.15 billion share offering in Hong Kong on Monday, IFR reported, citing people close to the deal.

Orient Securities, which filed for the Hong Kong listing under the name DFZQ, plans to sell the shares in an indicative range of HK$7.85 ($1.01) to HK$9.35 each, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said on Friday.

The company didn’t immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the listing plans. ($1 = 7.7590 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.