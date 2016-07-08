China's Orient Securities set for flat open in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Orient Securities Co , which has an investment banking joint venture with a unit of Citigroup Inc in China, were set to open flat in their Hong Kong debut on Friday.

Orient Securities raised about $1 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering of shares, after pricing its offering at HK$8.15 per share, near the bottom end of expectations, last week.

Orient Securities' Hong Kong shares were indicated to open at HK$8.17 on Friday, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)