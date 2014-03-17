FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Oriental Weavers considers five-for-one stock split
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt's Oriental Weavers considers five-for-one stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Egypt’s Oriental Weavers, the world’s biggest machine-woven carpet maker, hit their highest level since 2007 after the company said it was considering splitting its shares in a bid to boost their liquidity and trading volume.

Oriental Weavers, whose fourth-quarter results are due on Tuesday, said in a statement published by Egypt’s bourse that it would ask its board to discuss splitting each share into five later on Monday.

Shares in the company, which has a market cap of 3.79 billion Egyptian pounds ($544.5 million) jumped almost 7 percent to 45.00 pounds.

Egypt revised regulation earlier this year to boost trading and attract more investment. A listed company no longer needs permission from the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority to split shares if it complies with pre-set rules. ($1 = 6.9602 Egyptian Pounds)

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.