FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citi-linked China broker surges 44 pct in Shanghai debut after $1.6 bln IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 2 years ago

Citi-linked China broker surges 44 pct in Shanghai debut after $1.6 bln IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Mar 23 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerage Orient Securities Co’s shares rocketed 44 percent in their Shanghai debut on Monday, the most allowed in one day, after it raised 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) in the mainland’s biggest listing since 2011.

The surge came after the broker’s initial public offering (IPO) was 90 times oversubscribed in a $150 billion investor rush last week.

Shares of Orient Securities opened at 12.04 yuan, 20 percent above their IPO price of 10.03 yuan per share triggering a temporary halt. Once trading resumed they shot up and by 0130 GMT were trading at 14.4 yuan per share, up 44 percent, the biggest change allowed in a day’s trading under Shanghai bourse rules.

The listing by Orient, a joint venture partner of a unit of Citigroup Inc, was the largest since Power Construction Corp of China Ltd raised $2.1 billion in 2011.

Everbright Securities sponsored the IPO, the funds of which Orient will use to bolster working capital and expand business. ($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.