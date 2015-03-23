Citi-linked China broker surges 44 pct in Shanghai debut after $1.6 bln IPO

SHANGHAI, Mar 23 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerage Orient Securities Co’s shares rocketed 44 percent in their Shanghai debut on Monday, the most allowed in one day, after it raised 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) in the mainland’s biggest listing since 2011.

The surge came after the broker’s initial public offering (IPO) was 90 times oversubscribed in a $150 billion investor rush last week.

Shares of Orient Securities opened at 12.04 yuan, 20 percent above their IPO price of 10.03 yuan per share triggering a temporary halt. Once trading resumed they shot up and by 0130 GMT were trading at 14.4 yuan per share, up 44 percent, the biggest change allowed in a day’s trading under Shanghai bourse rules.

The listing by Orient, a joint venture partner of a unit of Citigroup Inc, was the largest since Power Construction Corp of China Ltd raised $2.1 billion in 2011.

Everbright Securities sponsored the IPO, the funds of which Orient will use to bolster working capital and expand business. ($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)