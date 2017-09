STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Swedish cosmetics firm Oriflame posted third-quarter earnings above market forecasts on Tuesday and said it had managed to offset most of the impact from currency headwinds with price increases and cost savings.

Oriflame’s adjusted operating profit totalled 19.7 million euros ($24.7 million), topping a mean forecast of 16.8 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. (1 US dollar = 0.7986 euro) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)