Oriflame Q3 operating profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Swedish cosmetics maker Oriflame reported third quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and said sales in the fourth quarter so far had risen around 9 percent.

Oriflame’s operating profit fell to 19.1 million euros ($20.5 million) from 19.7 million a year ago, topping a mean forecast of 18.0 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

