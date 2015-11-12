FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oriflame Q3 operating profit beats forecast
November 12, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Oriflame Q3 operating profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Swedish cosmetics maker Oriflame reported third quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and said sales in the fourth quarter so far had risen around 9 percent.

Oriflame’s operating profit fell to 19.1 million euros ($20.5 million) from 19.7 million a year ago, topping a mean forecast of 18.0 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Link to Q3 report mb.cision.com Main/1493/9865824/443712.pdf ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

