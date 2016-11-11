UPDATE 2-Cosmetics firm Oriflame shares drop on slowing sales growth

(Adds details, CEO comments, shares)

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Cosmetics firm Oriflame said on Friday its sales growth had slowed in the fourth quarter, sending its shares sharply lower.

 Says sales in local currencies grew around 7 percent so far in Q4, compared to about 13 percent from the beginning of the year.

 Q3 sales increased by 12 percent, last time when the growth was less than 7 pct was in Q4 2015.

 CEO Magnus Brannstrom says the slowdown is mainly due to difficult comparisons as well as market volatility in India, Mexico and Egypt, which also give some concern ahead

 Oriflame's shares fell 15 percent by 0919 GMT and are set for their biggest drop ever.

 The stock has still roughly doubled since the beginning of this year.

 Third-quarter operating profit was 25.2 million euros, matching a market forecast of 25.4 million.

 Q3 operating margin was 9.0 percent (7.3 percent), impacted by -160 bps from currencies.

 Company says strong performance in Asia, Turkey and Latin America continued, while in the CIS countries the focus remains on returning to sustainable growth and improving margins.

 Sales in Russia decreased by 2 percent and the company says the situation in Ukraine is challenging.

 Number of active consultants decreased in total by 5 percent to 2.6 million, a drop of 27 percent in the CIS region.

