BRIEF-Oriflame says wellness products no longer affected by Russia sanctions
August 28, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Oriflame says wellness products no longer affected by Russia sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Oriflame : * Russian tax claim received and wellness products no longer affected by recent

sanctions * Says following several years of ongoing tax investigation in Russia it today

received an official claim from the authorities amounting to EUR21M including

penalty fees * Says the cash out effect from the claim is estimated to amount to

approximately EUR11M to be paid in the third quarter 2014 prior to the

litigation * Says in accordance with local and international opinions supporting

oriflame's position, no profit and loss impact is currently foreseen Link to press release:here

