BRIEF-Oriflame says conditions very tough due Ukraine crisis, scraps Q3 dividend
May 7, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Oriflame says conditions very tough due Ukraine crisis, scraps Q3 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Oriflame : * Says the underlying sales development in the second quarter to date is

approximately -2% in local currency, and the year to date development is

approximately -2% in local currency * Says with sharply devaluating currencies and challenges of exceptional nature

in our two largest markets Russia and ukraine, there is no doubt the company

is facing very tough conditions * Says board is of the opinion that there should be no dividend payment in Q3 * Says local currency sales in Russia were down by 8%, impacted by a negative

timing effect and general weak demand

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
