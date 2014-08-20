FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Origin Energy underlying profit dips on weaker power sales
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 20, 2014 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Origin Energy underlying profit dips on weaker power sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Origin Energy Ltd, Australia’s biggest energy retailer by sales, reported a 6 percent fall in underlying annual profit on Thursday, missing analysts’ expectations as its energy markets business struggled with weaker sales.

Underlying profit was A$713 million ($662 million) for the year to June 30, from A$760 million the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast an average annual underlying profit of A$742.7 million. Net profit rose 40 pct to A$530 million. (1 US dollar = 1.0770 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.